BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Wednesday morning is off to a cold start, most of us are in the 40s! Expect another unseasonably warm day this afternoon with sunshine on tap.

Last days of warmth before winter-like temperatures set in later

Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower Friday. Most of us will not experience rain through at least next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 77. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY): P/cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 66. Low 34. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 82 (1909)

Record Low Today: 20 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.14 (-0.55″)

So Far This Year: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

