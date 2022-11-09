One more nice, warm day!

Hurricane Nicole may bring rain into our area Friday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will have one more day in the 70s tomorrow before major changes arrive Friday!

The cold is coming this weekend

Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), moisture from Hurricane Nicole will clip across our region. The best chance for rain is along and east of I-65. Then a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s.

The chill will linger well into next week! There’s even a chance for rain and wet snow showers Tuesday. Highs will mainly in the 40s to around 50 with chilly overnight lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 73. Low 56. Winds SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY): P/cloudy. Slight chance of showers (best chance east). High 66. Low 34. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45. Low 24. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 81 (2020)

Record Low: 20 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.14 (-0.88″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-6.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 45)

