VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Camp Houchens Open House Nov. 19th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girls Scouts of Kentuckiana will be hosting an open house at Camp Houchens on November 19th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 4520 Barren River Road.

“So we’re going to bring everyone out to come out and have a great day with us,” Membership Experience Coordinator, Felicia Bland said, “We’ll have scavenger hunts and crafts and things and hopefully, cross your fingers if we’re not under the fire band will do smores.”

Bland also spoke about some of the things she would tell those who are interested in becoming part of the Girl Scouts.

“It’s just a place for girls to discover who she is and have fun with other girls just like her, we have so many girls that will tell you that once they started in Girl Scouts, how they just blossom, how their self-esteem just kind of rose up,” she said.

If you would like to sign up or join the Girls Scouts visit gskentuckiana.org. The event is free to attend.

