VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Camp Houchens Open House Nov. 19th

Felicia Bland talks to Allie about the upcoming Recruiting Event. To check out more information visit gskentuckiana.org.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girls Scouts of Kentuckiana will be hosting an open house at Camp Houchens on November 19th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 4520 Barren River Road.

“So we’re going to bring everyone out to come out and have a great day with us,” Membership Experience Coordinator, Felicia Bland said, “We’ll have scavenger hunts and crafts and things and hopefully, cross your fingers if we’re not under the fire band will do smores.”

Bland also spoke about some of the things she would tell those who are interested in becoming part of the Girl Scouts.

“It’s just a place for girls to discover who she is and have fun with other girls just like her, we have so many girls that will tell you that once they started in Girl Scouts, how they just blossom, how their self-esteem just kind of rose up,” she said.

If you would like to sign up or join the Girls Scouts visit gskentuckiana.org. The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul, Booker
Sen. Paul defeats democratic opponent Charles Booker in U.S. Senate race
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
Man arrested in connection to a shooting in Hart County
Glasgow man killed in Hart Co. shooting
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Recruiting Event
Guthrie, Linderman
Brett Guthrie keeps U.S. House District 2 seat
Haley, Byrd
Byrd unseats Hale in Barren County Judge-Executive race