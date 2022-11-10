80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Police respond.
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
Haley, Byrd
Byrd unseats Hale in Barren County Judge-Executive race
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
He wore a green shirt, blue jeans, a ball cap, and a Covid mask.
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’