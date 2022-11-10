Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends Millwood man to U of L Hospital

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School.

Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg.

On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded to Caneyville Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an accidental shooting.

Police determined Nash was running up and down the hallway of a school playing with a child when a gun fell from him and fired a shot.

Nash told police he was there to pick up his kids from junior pro practice when the shooting happened.

Police said several children were practicing with parents watching in the gym when the shooting happened.

Reports stated that although no children were injured, the gun fired only a few feet away from the child in the hallway and the children at practice.

Nash was flown to U of L Hospital an was later released Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no other injuries were reported.

