Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends Millwood man to U of L Hospital

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School.

Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg.

On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded to Caneyville Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an accidental shooting.

Police determined Nash was running up and down the hallway of a school playing with a child when a gun fell from him and fired a shot.

Nash told police he was there to pick up his kids from junior pro practice when the shooting happened.

Police said several children were practicing with parents watching in the gym when the shooting happened.

Reports stated that although no children were injured, the gun fired only a few feet away from the child in the hallway and the children at practice.

Nash was flown to U of L Hospital an was later released Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Haley, Byrd
Byrd unseats Hale in Barren County Judge-Executive race
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
First District Magistrate, Doug Gorman, announces run for Warren County Judge-Executive.
Gorman sweeps competition for Warren County Judge Executive
He wore a green shirt, blue jeans, a ball cap, and a Covid mask.
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

Latest News

State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering
No candidates for city's council and mayor on Butler County ballot
No candidates for city's council and mayor on Butler County ballot
Logan County elementary teachers are participating in a program with Western Kentucky...
Logan County math teachers attend professional development course from WKU
He wore a green shirt, blue jeans, a ball cap, and a Covid mask.
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown