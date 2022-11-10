Cooling towers at Paradise Fossil Plant imploded

Cooling towers at Paradise Fossil Plant imploded
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST
DRAKESBRORO, Ky. (WFIE) - TVA is moving forward with their multimillion dollar demolition plan.

Officials say TVA used a string of controlled demolition charges to implode the three 435-foot tall cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, vehicle traffic was restricted near the plant, and traffic controls were in place along plant access points on State Route 176, Riverside Rd, and Rockport Paradise Rd.

There was no public access on TVA property.

We showed you the implosion of some other structures there back in September of 2021.

TVA has plans to clear the site by 2029. In July, they announced it will invest $500 million to add natural gas units to the Paradise reservation.

They shared some video of today’s implosion, and say more will be released later.

