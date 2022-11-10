Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city.

The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the day. Just before noon on September 9, 2022 he is wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, a ball cap, a Covid mask, and black shoes with a large Nike swoosh.

Then he returns at around 5:30 p.m. that same afternoon to make another purchase. This time he is not wearing a mask and has changed to a black shirt with a design on the front and back.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

