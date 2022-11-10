Dominic Davis signs his Letter of Intent to Rend Lake College

Dominic Davis signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Rend Lake College.
Dominic Davis signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Rend Lake College.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior Catcher Dominic Davis signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Rend Lake College.

RLC is located in Ina, Illinois, and what attracted him there was the community.

“They offered me a full scholarship and whenever I was there, I really liked the program,” Davis said. “I really liked the facility, the communities I was there. I really enjoyed it. I really find myself living there over the next few years.”

Although he’s excited to start his journey, he’s also nervous about moving across state lines.

“Yes, I was nervous,” Davis said. I was nervous to give the speech obviously, but I was nervous inside as well because I’m moving three and a half hours away from my family. I’m going to be there for the next few years.”

His head coach Nathan Isenberg remembers the moment he realized Don will be great.

Practice started at 4:30, Dom’s there at four o’clock with his catcher’s gear on, diving, blocking balls in the dirt by himself,” Isenberg said. “I said, Man, I like this guy is my kind of catcher. My kind of ball player.”

Davis ended his speech with a special message to his former coach, Rick Kelley who passed away.

“I also want to address a recent loss with our community’s head coach Rick Kelley. He has helped me create a love for baseball even bigger than I imagined at the age of 12,” Davis said. “He has always treated me with respect and dignity. May he rest in peace. Again, thank you to everyone that has helped me along the dream.”

You can catch Davis back in the Purples uniform in the spring on March 13, against Christian county.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul, Booker
Sen. Paul defeats democratic opponent Charles Booker in U.S. Senate race
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Man arrested in connection to a shooting in Hart County
Glasgow man killed in Hart Co. shooting
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

Kendle White signs her Letter of Intent to WKU
Kendle White signs her Letter of Intent to WKU
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
WKU at Auburn kickoff time and TV selection has been announced
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week