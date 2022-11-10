Hallie Jo Simpson signs her Letter of Intent to Campbellsville University

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hallie Joe Simpson signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career, joining the golf team at Campbellsville University.

There was one of the big reasons she chose to become a Tiger.

“Definitely the coach Coach Davis just kind of brought me in the first time I had a call with them. It’s close to home, I not really gonna be traveling far, and close enough that my family members can come up and watch me if they get a chance to and I’m really excited for it.

A word that Hallie says she’ll bring to the program is dedication.

“They are getting a strong and dedicated player that I believe I am, committed. Definitely.”

Simpson was the only athlete on the stage whose season is already over and she enjoys the rest of high school.

“All my friends just it’s gonna be kind of fun to the last few times with my friends and like some of my best friends that I know are going away for school,” she said. “I’m going to spare all the moments I have with them.”

Her Purples Coach Jay Hollis says her legacy will forever be cemented in Lady purple golf history.

“Her impact has helped change the narrative of who we are as a program and will continue to impact what we accomplished in the future,” Hollis said. “She will always be responsible for helping make our program what it is, and providing us with one of the best seasons we’ve ever had.”

