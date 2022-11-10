Kendle White signs her Letter of Intent to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior outfielder Kendle White signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career to the collegiate level, where she’ll be staying home and attending Western Kentucky University to play softball.

“It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable,” White said. “Honestly, this has been my dream since I was a little kid. And I’m just so excited to play it one of the top schools in Kentucky. And obviously, it’s always go tops, but I’m just so grateful.”

For her career, she has a .350 batting average, 70 RBIs and 80 runs herself. She still has one more season of Purples softball, which she is very excited for before she calls the hill home.

“Just being a leader. I mean, this year is probably one of our rebuilding years and honestly, I’m really excited to be one of the only seniors and I’m so excited to just come together and be a leader and show everyone what Bowling Green Purples are all about.”

Her former head coach introduced her to the podium and had many kind words to say about her.

“WKU is getting a great and outstanding athlete but she is a great person and a great student.

She joins a list of players hailing from Bowling Green that have played for the Hilltoppers. Kendle will be the third member of the upcoming Hilltopper softball club that went to school in Warren County. She would have been the fourth, but Shelby Nunn, who she has known for most of her life, graduated at the end of last season.

You can catch Kendle on the Purples softball field before she heads to Western, this spring when the Purples open up play against Logan County on March 14, 2023.

“I’m so excited for what the future has in store for me,” White said. “Again, thank you to everyone who has helped make this dream become possible, and as always go tops.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.