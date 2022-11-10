Meadow Tisdale signs her Letter of Intent to NKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meadow Tisdale signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career and play basketball at Northern Kentucky University.

She says she chose the Norse due to the love she felt when meeting the team.

“Why NKU? Just the environment, the coach was very welcoming,” she said. “The girls, I had a really good time with the girls so it kind of made it feel like home.”

Not only does she bring being a good teammate to the table, but being a good friend as well.

“I’m a very genuine person, I’m very like I just think I’m a real down-to-earth person,” she said. “I feel like Northern is a good vibe and I match it.”

Her coach Calvin Head says how he’s extremely proud of how far she’s come.

“Meadow I’m extremely proud of you, for where you’ve come and where you’ll continue to go,” Head said. “Northern’s getting a great one, I’m proud of you.”

For her last season in a Purple’s uniform Tisdale hopes to make the best of it.

“I Just want to help make a change, make a statement, make history. This is my last year, just trying to spread the word and go far, go as far as we can.”

Meadow will be starting her last season in the Purples uniform on Dec. 2nd against Madisonville North-Hopkins.

