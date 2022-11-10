Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear, Lt. Governor Coleman, First Lady Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together Thursday to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the State Capitol.

According to the release, the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument to honor a Kentucky woman.

“Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County seven years before women were given the right to vote,” Gov. Beshear said. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”

The statue is nearly seven feet tall and is made of bronze.

The statue of Depp stands in the vestibule of the West entrance of the State Capitol building. It is close to the hallway that displays more than 600 portraits included in the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.

The statue is also placed outside the entrance of Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman’s office.

“As a young girl, I would often come to Frankfort with my father to visit the Capitol and, even at a young age, I was struck by the absence of women among those who were chosen to be honored with a statue,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “My young daughter and others like her will not remember a time that the Capitol did not include a permanent monument honoring a Kentucky woman. And as a teacher myself, I also think it’s serendipitous that her dedication comes just as we prepare to celebrate American Education Week.”

The Depp statue was created by artist Amanda Matthews of Lexington.

To learn more about Nettie Depp, click or tap here.

