New Disaster Area Response Team Truck unveiled for state emergency assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Burning Barrel Skill Games, powered by Pace-O-Matic, the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, and former University of Kentucky and NFL player, Tim Couch, have unveiled a new state-of-the-art Disaster Area Response Team Truck, or D.A.R.T.

The truck was unveiled at a press conference at The Cue Club in Lexington.

National Trustee for the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, Shawn Helbig, Dan Jones, CFO of Pace-O-Matic/Burning Barrel, Wes Jackson, Owner of The Cue Club,and Tim Couch gave remarks.

The Kentucky FOP D.A.R.T. program was created to deploy teams to areas affected by natural disasters, assisting with the delivery of essential services.

The new truck, trailer, and equipment will enable meal preparation for first responders assisting on the scene, assuring adequate access to food, water, and other support on-site.

“The future can never be known when it comes to things like natural disasters,” said Shawn Helbig, National Trustee for the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police. “But what we do know is that with this truck, and community partnerships like this one with Burning Barrel, Kentucky has a fighting chance the next time we find ourselves in challenging circumstances.”

The D.A.R.T. Truck was fully funded by a $125,000 donation from Burning Barrel.

This project is a part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support Kentucky communities and invest back in the Commonwealth, including ongoing disaster relief and preparedness efforts.

“Supporting the communities in which our games are located is important and part of our Burning Barrel and Pace-O-Matic culture,” said Dan Jones, CFO, Pace-O-Matic. “We see this effort as our way of helping people all across the state in their greatest times of need.”

Former University of Kentucky and NFL player, Tim Couch, also attended the unveiling.

He has made disaster relief response a major focus of his philanthropic efforts.

“I am honored to be here today to help the Kentucky FOP and Burning Barrel unveil the D.A.R.T. Truck and to celebrate all the good work it will do out in our state,” said Tim Couch. “Communities and businesses coming together to make meaningful impact is how we can really make a difference.”

Since launching its operations just over a year ago, both Pace-O-Matic and Burning Barrel – its Kentucky distributor – have donated to multiple charities, including volunteer fire departments, the American Legion, churches, and other non-profits including disaster relief efforts.

Many of the Kentucky skill games operators also support the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police through monthly donations.

Supporting the Kentucky FOP’s D.A.R.T. initiative is just one of the company’s many ongoing efforts to give back to the communities in which it does business.

