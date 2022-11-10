Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering

State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.(Patti Minter)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday night, Kevin Jackson unseated incumbent Representative Patti Minter in the 20th House District, according to unofficial election results.

We reached out to Minter for an interview, but she posted a statement on social media thanking her constituents for the last four years.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this underdog journey. I’m not walking away from this fight. And I hope you won’t either,” Minter said in a Tweet.

In the last General Assembly session, House District 20 was redistricted. The new map divided Warren County into three districts for the State House.

RELATED: Congressional districts would shed, expand population with GOP-drawn maps

Her full statement can be read below:

