Saniya Shelton signs her Letter of Intent with EKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saniyah Shelton signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career and play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a dream come true, I always thought about it when I growing up and coming to sign on the paper, it made tears come to my eyes, it’s a blessing.”

Shelton says when she took the visit to Richmond, she instantly loved the community that surrounds EKU.

“It’s a wonderful school. When I went down there, everybody was just wonderful down there,” she said. “[I’m] a people person and I just love it. It’s a community down there.”

Her head coach Calvin Head says the Colonels are getting more than just a player.

“Saniyah may be one of the most genuine, kind-hearted, unselfish young ladies that I’ve ever encountered,” Head said. “She is an outstanding athlete, but she’s an even better, better young lady. She makes her teammates better. She makes the people around her better. And then she’s made me be better as well.”

“We’re working, we’ve been working for nine weeks, ten weeks, and then got a scrimmage next Saturday. We’re hoping to pull it back out like we did last year.”

Saniyah will be starting her last season in the Purples uniform on Dec. 2nd against Madisonville North-Hopkins.

