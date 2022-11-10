Some Rain, then a BIG Temperature Tumble!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our incredible run of unseasonable warmth is about to end. Get ready for a major change as we arrive at the weekend!

Nicole to bring some rain to the region Friday morning

Our Veterans Day Friday will begin with showers, especially along and east of I-65, as remnants of Hurricane Nicole arrive. Expect amounts to run from .50″-1″ for many, although there will be a sharp cut-off in the significant rainfall amounts to the west. Rain moves out Friday as much colder arctic air arrives late day. The core of the cold settles in here this weekend. As it does, a fast-moving disturbance cuts through the region early Saturday. This will give us a chance for light rain and light snow showers Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation will be light and confined to grassy areas, with roads expected to remain just wet.

The chill lingers well into next week. Highs will be mainly in the 40s with very cold lows in the 20s this weekend moderating into the 30s with time. There are a couple more shots at light rain possibly mixed with wet snow Tuesday and again Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY): Showers likely, ending by midday. Turning cooler. High 65. Low 34. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Light rain/light snow showers early. Much colder. High 43. Low 24. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 45. Low 23. Winds N at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 82 (2002)

Record Low: 18 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.14 (-0.99″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-6.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

