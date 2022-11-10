Teens try to carjack ATF agent

(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person.

A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident happened near a Thorntons gas station in the 3200 block of Bardstown Road on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

Police said the teens were not able to start the vehicle and decided to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, both teens were arrested.

The ATF has not commented on the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Police respond.
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
Haley, Byrd
Byrd unseats Hale in Barren County Judge-Executive race
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
He wore a green shirt, blue jeans, a ball cap, and a Covid mask.
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

Latest News

Deemer's Flowers Open House this Friday and Saturday
Deemer's Flowers Open House this Friday and Saturday
Fire crews in Estill County crews say they are making a lot of progress on the two wildfires...
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering
Police respond.
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital