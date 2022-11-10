This week’s JA People of Action are Jordan Franklin

This week’s JA People of Action are Jordan Franklin, teacher at Bowling Green Junior High School and volunteer Cres’Sena Thomas, Associate Director at the Intercultural Student Engagement Center at WKU. Their class used JA Economics for Success which introduces middle school students to initial work and career readiness and personal finance concepts. They learn business and economic concepts; explore career interests and opportunities; and develop work-readiness skills through the lens of their own values, skills, and interests. Through JA Economics for Success, students develop an awareness of their individual preferences toward work and financial goals; associate current values, skills, and interests with future success in a dynamic and changing workforce; and think critically to connect today’s financial choices with their future in the digital economy. Mrs. Franklin’s favorite thing about JA is, “the real world lessons provided to students.” She also said, “I love partnering with JA. It provides engaging lessons with real world applications. My students love having guests from the community teaching them!” Cres’Sena’s favorite thing about JA is, “speaking with students and seeing them understand the content.” She also said, “I have assisted with JA a handful of times and really enjoy it. The students and teachers are always pleasant to work with. The JA curriculum is great and can be used for all ages. JA is one of my favorite organizations to volunteer with.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

