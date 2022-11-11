Bowling Green woman arrested following child abuse investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested a Bowling Green woman after being called to a Warren County School for a delayed child abuse investigation.

On Thursday, police responded to a Warren County school to investigate a report of child abuse. The juvenile victim had significant injuries to her face and body allegedly caused by Tiashia Greer.

The victim told police that Greer hit her in the face with a shampoo bottle and described multiple other incidents.

Officers made contact with Greer and say she was not consistent with her statement and also denied causing any of the injuries that were alleged. She told police that the juvenile ‘would self-harm and that is how she got the injuries,’ according to the arrest citation.

Greer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree. She’s currently in the Warren County Jail.

