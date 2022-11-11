Bowling Green woman arrested following child abuse investigation

Woman arrested and charged with abuse of a juvenile.
Woman arrested and charged with abuse of a juvenile.(Warren County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested a Bowling Green woman after being called to a Warren County School for a delayed child abuse investigation.

On Thursday, police responded to a Warren County school to investigate a report of child abuse. The juvenile victim had significant injuries to her face and body allegedly caused by Tiashia Greer.

The victim told police that Greer hit her in the face with a shampoo bottle and described multiple other incidents.

Officers made contact with Greer and say she was not consistent with her statement and also denied causing any of the injuries that were alleged. She told police that the juvenile ‘would self-harm and that is how she got the injuries,’ according to the arrest citation.

Greer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree. She’s currently in the Warren County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering

Latest News

Marshall County Man Claims Largest Prize Won from Saturday’s Powerball Drawing; Winning $2...
Ky. man wins $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing
Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group takes the message of...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Regina Pedigo educating generations through prominent staple
Four accidents have been reported this morning on I-65 due to road conditions.
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School