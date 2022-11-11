Deemer’s Flowers welcomes the holidays with an open house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ready or not the holidays are here! Deemer’s Flowers is having an open house to bring in the Christmas spirit.

Tonya Limlingan and Cindy Lawrence, designers with Deemer’s Flowers, visited Midday Live Thursday to talk about Deemer’s Christmas Open House. They also show us some of the items that will be available at the event.

Items that were shown during the segment were lighted glass Christmas trees, locally made holiday-scented candles, decorative candle holders, and hand-made crushed glass Christmas decorations.

For those who plan to attend the open house, you will receive 20 percent off all gifts and Christmas merchandise. The open house will be open on Friday, November 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open on Saturday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will also be in the house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call 270-843-4334.

