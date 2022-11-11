District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative.

“When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.

Jackson unseated Democrat and incumbent, Patti Minter, winning by about one thousand votes.

“Whether they voted for me or didn’t vote for me I’m going to listen to them, and I want to use a common sense approach to decision-making that affects the majority of the people in our area but most of us are somewhere closer to the middle and that’s where I would like to represent,” said Jackson.

Meanwhile, Minter released a statement on social media last night, thanking her constituents for the last four years. She said, “I’m not walking away from this fight, and I hope you won’t either.”

She also claimed she was up against gerrymandering, big spending from outside Super PACs, and not enough voting locations within city limits.

Earlier this year, the state legislature redistricted parts of Kentucky, including House District 20.

The new map divided Warren County into three districts.

Governor Andy Beshear commented on this Thursday, saying that the supermajority of the General Assembly engaged in gerrymandering.

“That is not good for democracy. And what it does is disenfranchise people and communities when you take a city and we’ve had what four or five of them and cut it up eight or nine ways they may end up with no state representative that even lives the in the city limits. What you’ll hear as well, is Democrats did it then and Republicans did it now, wrong is wrong,” said Beshear.

Just today, Franklin Circuit Judge recently ruled that the GOP-drawn house and U.S. congress maps are constitutional after Democrats tried to challenge the new measure. You can see their conclusion here.

“Franklin Circuit Court just this morning came out with a ruling that said the re-districting maps are constitutional so for the next 10 years this is going to be district 20,” said Jackson.

Patti Minter’s statement was released via Twitter, and you can read that here.

