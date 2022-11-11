Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal collision that killed 1

Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty and sentenced to life in jail after a fatal collision
Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty and sentenced to life in jail after a fatal collision(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a jury trial in Todd County Circuit, Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty of murder and DUI after a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road.

Kentucky State Police Trooper, Hunter Carroll, investigated the crash back on July 29, 2020. He determined Faughn traveled 402 feet after leaving Blue and Gray Park Road before striking 71-year-old Sarah “Janie” Barrow and pushing her through the wall of a garage.

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr, says the jury agreed to a life sentence. Faughn will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Barrow later died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Further investigation determined that Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

His final sentencing is set for January 4, 2023.

