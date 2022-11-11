Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Regina Pedigo educating generations through prominent staple

Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group takes the message of...
Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group takes the message of Kentucky Kids on the Block and lives them in her everyday life.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Kids on the Block has been a staple in the region since 1985 and anyone that has gone to school in Kentucky knows their messages and lessons.

For over 15 years, Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group, takes the message from those lessons and lives them in her everyday life.

Her co-workers refer to her as a “Jill of all trades.”

“She’s always been a help with anything that needs to be done. She’s an amazing friend to everyone and helps anyone in need,” said Amanda Guerra, Director of Programs and puppeteer. “There’s no telling how many children have gotten help or gotten out of abusive situations after watching a Child Abuse Program she’s performed in or maybe a kid knows now how to deal with their bully and they’re not getting bullied anymore because of her.”

Her passion to teach children is matched by her desire to help those around her.

“I’ve always known that I needed to be doing something with kids, but I never knew what it was, and I never could’ve imagined that this is what I’d be doing,” Pedigo said.

Her favorite program to present to students is the “Child Abuse Prevention” program performed by KYKOB.

“If only one kid learns to say ‘no’ if something is happening to them, then it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

She has been an inspiration to thousands of children and those who have come to know her.

In addition to her work with KYKOB, she volunteers her time helping run the Bowling Green Girl Scouts Camp, volunteers as an usher at SKYPAC, and serves as Music Director at her church.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering

Latest News

Marshall County Man Claims Largest Prize Won from Saturday’s Powerball Drawing; Winning $2...
Ky. man wins $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing
Four accidents have been reported this morning on I-65 due to road conditions.
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering