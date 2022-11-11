Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Regina Pedigo educating generations through prominent staple

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Kids on the Block has been a staple in the region since 1985 and anyone that has gone to school in Kentucky knows their messages and lessons.

For over 15 years, Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group, takes the message from those lessons and lives them in her everyday life.

Her co-workers refer to her as a “Jill of all trades.”

“She’s always been a help with anything that needs to be done. She’s an amazing friend to everyone and helps anyone in need,” said Amanda Guerra, Director of Programs and puppeteer. “There’s no telling how many children have gotten help or gotten out of abusive situations after watching a Child Abuse Program she’s performed in or maybe a kid knows now how to deal with their bully and they’re not getting bullied anymore because of her.”

Her passion to teach children is matched by her desire to help those around her.

“I’ve always known that I needed to be doing something with kids, but I never knew what it was, and I never could’ve imagined that this is what I’d be doing,” Pedigo said.

Her favorite program to present to students is the “Child Abuse Prevention” program performed by KYKOB.

“If only one kid learns to say ‘no’ if something is happening to them, then it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

She has been an inspiration to thousands of children and those who have come to know her.

In addition to her work with KYKOB, she volunteers her time helping run the Bowling Green Girl Scouts Camp, volunteers as an usher at SKYPAC, and serves as Music Director at her church.

