Ky. man wins $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia, KY is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing.

Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. He added the Power Play option to the ticket, an additional dollar per play, doubling the prize to $2 million.

Rickie, along with his wife Karen, made the trip to lottery headquarters yesterday morning to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball ticket from the November 5, 2022, drawing.

“It’s been nerve-wracking knowing we’ve won and having to hold on to the ticket until Wednesday,” Rickie said.

Rickie told officials he was sitting in his driveway getting ready to leave for breakfast on Sunday morning when he reached in the console of his truck and pulled out his Powerball tickets to check from Saturday night’s drawing.

“I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone and started looking at my tickets. It was the last ticket I checked; I got really nervous about matching the fourth number. On the fifth number, I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway and had to go back into the house,” Rickie said.

Rickie was trying to hold his excitement while Karen slept after working a late shift as a nurse. “I kept pacing the floor until I just had to go wake her up,” he said. Karen wasn’t too happy with him at first, but it didn’t take her long to wake up after she heard the big news.

Rickie purchased the $3 winning ticket from the vending machine at the Walmart on West Fifth Street in Benton. He chose to let the machine pick his numbers (Quick Pick).

After taxes, the Western Kentucky couple walked away with a check for $1,420,000. They told officials they already have an appointment with a financial planner and will invest some of their winnings. They also plan to take an Alaskan cruise and buy a new car.

During this 96-day jackpot run, the Kentucky Lottery made four millionaires and awarded several other large prizes. In addition to Melton’s $2 million win, a ticket sold in Midway, for Saturday night’s drawing also matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win $1 million. This ticket has not yet been claimed. With the October 17 drawing, a Bowling Green couple won $2 million since they added the $1 Power Play feature. Earlier in the jackpot run, a winner from Crittenden won $1 million on the August 31 drawing.

Also, during the latest jackpot run, Kentucky awarded 16 winners of Powerball’s third prize of $50,000, including four winners from Monday’s delayed drawing. A $100,000 winner added the Power Play option for an additional dollar per play to their ticket, to multiply their prize. The Power Play number drawn was 2.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.