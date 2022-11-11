LifeWorks recieves $100,000 from Cheetah Clean CEO for transition academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University received a $100,000 gift from the Cheetah Clean Auto Wash CEO and Founder Jeff Fields.

The gift was used to help support autistic young adults enrolled in the LifeWorks Transition Academy. The gift provides scholarship funds to participants of the two-year transition-to-independent living and employment program.

“When I first heard about LifeWorks, I knew I wanted to be involved in this life-changing program for young adults on the autism spectrum,” said Fields in a press release. “This is the kind of program that empowers individuals to lead successful lives by giving them the support needed as they transition to independent adulthood.”

This comes as LifeWorks is working to build its Bridge to Independence Scholarship Fund.

“Financial limitations can be a major obstacle for those diagnosed with autism who need additional support in their young adult years,” said David Wheeler, Executive Director of LifeWorks. “We want our program to be accessible to all autistic young adults regardless of income. This generous gift from Jeff Fields will allow us to build our scholarship fund so we can impact more lives.”

LifeWorks plans to host a recognition celebration for representatives and LifeWorks program participants on Tuesday, November 15, at 10 a.m. at 1328 Adams Street in Bowling Green.

