Much Colder Air Ahead!

Snow Showers Possible Early
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.

Tonight and into tomorrow morning, a big cool down arrives courtesy of an incoming cold front. This will send our temperatures plummeting into the 30s. We’ll have just enough moisture around to where we could even see a bit of wintry precipitation through the predawn hours of our Saturday morning. Our ground temperatures will be much too warm for any accumulation, however, very light snow might briefly accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces. Tomorrow afternoon will be a very cold and blustery day, with afternoon highs in the 40s with windchills only making it into the 30s for most of the day. Sunday features more of the same, with an exception being sunnier skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Light rain/light snow showers early. Much colder. High 45. Low 24. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 43. Low 23. Winds N at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 50. Low 31. Winds SE at 10 mph.

