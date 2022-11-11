Rainy start to Friday, plummeting temperatures this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rain has finally arrived in South Central Kentucky, with showers likely for most through the rest of the morning. As we get closer to the midday hours, shower chances will taper off leaving us under mainly cloudy skies. Today’s highs will be the last of our warm spell, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle 60s.

Tonight and into tomorrow morning, a big cool down arrives courtesy of an incoming cold front. This will send our temperatures plummeting into the 30s. We’ll have just enough moisture around to where we could even see a bit of wintry precipitation through the predawn hours of our Saturday morning. Our ground temperatures will be much too warm for any accumulation, however, very light snow might briefly accumulated on elevated and grassy surfaces. Tomorrow afternoon will be a very cold and blustery day, with afternoon highs in the 40s with windchills only making it into the 30s for most of the day. Sunday features more of the same, with an exception being sunnier skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TODAY (VETERANS DAY): Showers likely, ending by midday. Turning cooler. High 66. Low 34. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Light rain/light snow showers early. Much colder. High 42. Low 24. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 44. Low 23. Winds N at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 80 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1960)

Monthly Precip: 0.14 (-0.99″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-6.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunrise: 6:21am

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 6)

