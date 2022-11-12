Football Friday Night, 11-11-22
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals.
Final
South Warren 0
Bowling Green 34
Final
Greenwood 21
Owensboro 27
Final
Madisonville-North Hopkins 17
Warren East 28
Final
Hopkinsville 7
Logan County 21
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.