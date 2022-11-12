Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

FFN Week 13: South Warren vs Bowling Green

Final

South Warren 0

Bowling Green 34

FFN Week 13: Greenwood vs Owensboro

Final

Greenwood 21

Owensboro 27

FFN Week 13: Madisonville North-Hopkins vs Warren East

Final

Madisonville-North Hopkins 17

Warren East 28

FFN Week 13: Hopkinsville vs Logan County

Final

Hopkinsville 7

Logan County 21

