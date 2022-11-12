Med Center Health hosting annual Charity Ball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to break out your finest suits and your most elegant dresses because the annual Med Center Health Charity Ball is taking place tomorrow, Nov. 12, 2022.

The Med Center Health Foundation has been hosting its Charity Ball for 18 years now. Every year, proceeds from this event go toward the Community Clinic and Dental Clinic at Med Center Health.

Both of the clinics provide medical and dental services to the residents of Southcentral Kentucky, who could not afford them.

Kathy Smith, the Director of Annual Giving at the Med Center Health Foundation, said the community is at the forefront of their mission when hosting the annual event.

“I have been humbled in my lifetime because I have met the folks that have been served by the clinics. To see and talk to them is, I mean, there are no words that can explain,” said Smith.

“All the hard work that we do, I know that it is 100% given to them. There is so many that need that help. I mean, it is not measurable for what we do for people.”

Smith believes that Southcentral Kentuckians deserve affordable health care, and the Med Center Health Foundation is dedicated to making that possible with events like the Charity Ball.

”I personally think we do this because we care about this community. It is not sometimes just about this community, it is about our region,” said Smith.

“I just think people care about other people, and all of us need to know that sometimes. I think that is what makes it so special is that we do care and we work really hard to make sure that everyone has available health care in this area.”

The theme for this year is “The Ball of the Year.”

Here is the lineup of events at tomorrow’s Charity Ball:

Sponsor Champagne Reception

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cocktail Hour

6 p.m. - View Online Auction

Seated Dinner

7 p.m. - Live Auction – Stephen Stucy, Auctioneer

The Downtown Band

9 p.m.

There are several items being auctioned off to help raise money, including WKU Football tickets.

Smith said their goal is to raise $350,000 this year to top last year, where around $325,000 was raised. Over the last 18 years, nearly $4,000,000 has been raised for Southcentral Kentuckians in need of health care.

Although tickets are SOLD OUT for the 2022 Charity Ball, you can still make a donation to the Community and Dental Clinic. You can visit Med Center Health’s website to learn more.

