One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South.

For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Milam was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

Greenville Fire Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and Muhlenberg EMS also responded to the scene.

