Operation Pride and State Farm team up to gift 150 trees to Bowling Green community members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Pride has worked tirelessly to replant the many trees that were lost in the December tornado. Today, they gave away 150 more trees.

Thanks to the help of State Farm, Operation Pride was able to bring its vision to life by bringing the green back to Bowling Green.

“Last year the tornadoes came through and there was about 4,000 trees that were lost during that time. We just kind of wanted to give back and restore what was lost in our trees, so we gave away 150 trees in the matter of an hour. Cars were lined up before eight o’clock ready to go and get their trees,” said Rebecca May, Marketing Public Relations with State Farm.

The rainy weather didn’t stop any of the volunteers from throwing on a raincoat and handing out trees.

Members of Operation Pride and State Farm say that all 150 trees were claimed at Covington Woods Park within the first hour and that the line began forming at least an hour before it began.

“The success of it was under-minded a little bit. Just cause it’s 10 o’clock and we still have people coming through thinking that there would still be trees, but we were out pretty quick. So, it was a great, great morning,” said May with State Farm.

Melanie Lawrence, the executive director of Operation Pride wanted to let community members know that today was not their only chance to receive a free tree.

Operation Pride will be hosting another tree giveaway next week.

On Thursday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be ready to help community members load up their new trees at the Dollar General Market, located off Louisville Road and Porter Pike.

They will be giving away 110 trees. They suggest to those eager for a free tree to get there an hour or so in advance.

