WATCH: Soldiers return home from deployment on Veterans Day


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports after attending a homecoming for soldiers on Friday.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SMYRNA Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 80 soldiers returned home on Veterans Day after serving overseas for nearly a year.

On Friday, families traveled to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training site to wait for their loved ones. You could see the anticipation and support written on signs.

“I can’t wait! I got goosebumps,” said Jennifer Perry.

The homecoming was for soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company.

“When we are being deployed, although we have to stay focused on our mission, our mind is constantly being pulled to the family and friends back home that we are not able to be with,” said Colonel John Kinton. “So, this is a huge day,”

It was a long journey for the group after spending the last 10 months serving in Africa.

“It was a little different but having my brother there with me just made it so much more easier than just being by myself,” explained soldier Mahala Perry.

But as they returned home, their families were waiting and embraced them with tears and love.

“I cannot remember the day I returned from any of my deployments,” said Colonel Kinton. “But if I return on a Veterans Day, there is no doubt they will always remember coming home on Veterans Day.”

