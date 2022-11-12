WKU hosts Veterans Day ceremony and induction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 11, Americans celebrate Veterans Day. The day is to celebrate military veterans across the country who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

In honor of Veterans Day, Western Kentucky University hosted its very own Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony started off with the national anthem, which was followed by a speech given by WKU’s president, Timothy Caboni.

President Caboni and speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Struzik, honored veterans of past and present by carrying and placing the Veterans Day wreath at the front of the service.

“When we get thanked for our service occasionally, we just thank people for being Americans worth serving for and that’s it. It’s gotta be the life of service right? Whether it’s in the military or not in the military, it’s all about service above self and how you contribute to society,” said Struzik.

Shortly following, two Reserve Officers’ Training Corps WKU military members were inducted into the veteran hall of fame today.

Colonel William E. Houston and Lieutenant Colonel Doug Verdier were the two ROTC Hall of Fame inductees.

Lieutenant Colonel Struzik says that these men represent the “gold standard” of service and that they are great role models for WKU ROTC students.

“Less than one percent of Americans serve in the military and even less than that are involved in the ROTC program at WKU. The fact that they choose to serve in what they do, and how they honor America by taking that life of service on, means everything to me,” said Struzik.

