The Chill Lingers!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arctic cold poured into the region Saturday, and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon! Some places even awoke to some light snow accumulations Saturday morning. Sunshine returns Sunday, but it won’t warm us much.

Cold temperatures extend well into the coming week! (WBKO)

We’ll warm up slightly Monday before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cold. High 43. Low 24. Winds N at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds late. Not as cold. High 53. Low 34. Winds E at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers likely. High 47. Low 32. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 88 (1909)

Record Low: 16 (2019)

Today’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (-0.08″)

Yearly Precip: 37.98″ (-5.41″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

