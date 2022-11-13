Green bean casserole seltzer is now a thing

Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.
Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.(Aura Bora)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year.

Green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company said the seltzer has a “sweet, earthy and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s “secret menu” newsletter feature.

Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Woman arrested and charged with abuse of a juvenile.
Bowling Green woman arrested following child abuse investigation
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

Latest News

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.,...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Med Center Health Foundation Hosts 18th Annual Charity Ball
Med Center Health Foundation Hosts 18th Annual Charity Ball
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt