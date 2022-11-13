‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street.

The incident started when a fight broke out outside the home. LMPD told WAVE News a female students was shot and taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Now, some students are calling their safety into question.

Students on UofL’s campus told WAVE News what scares them the most is that this could’ve happened to anyone.

”I could get emotional about it because it really is, it really is hurtful,” UofL sophomore Eli Price said.

Others, like UofL junior Jacob Walsh, were left wondering why this would happen.

”It’s just wild to think people would be, first off, bringing weapons into something that could be so positive or just people having weapons on campus isn’t something you hear everyday,” said Walsh.

The news was broken to most students by email and had some worried about their loved ones.

”My sister also goes here you know and I know she goes out a lot and it’s weird thinking what if she was at that party,” UofL junior Anthony Tricase said. “Or what if she was the one that got shot there, you know? It’s just no fun to think about.”

”My heart immediately sank to the bottom of my stomach because I don’t know to many people in fraternities but a lot of my friends that I do know are all in the fraternity it happened in and it’s just devastating,” Price said.

WAVE News reached out to the members of the fraternity.

They told WAVE News they were not ready to make a public statement, but did say the assailants didn’t get into the house.

Still, the day after the shooting had some students questioning their nightlife choices, while others hoped this moment can be a lesson learned.

”I think that it’s a bit of a concern for me now going around on campus wondering if I’ll be safe here,” shared UofL sophomore William Baker.

Currently, LMPD has not released the name of the student shot.

She is said to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.