Med Center Health hosts their 18th annual charity ball and the first one in person since 2019

The Med Center’s 18th annual charity ball at Sloan Convention Center, with close to 750 community members.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center’s 18th annual charity ball started off strong at Sloan Convention Center, with close to 750 community members showing up and showing out in their best dressed.

The ball gowns and tuxes were only the icing on top of what the night was really all about.

Proceeds made from the tickets, sponsorships, live and silent auctions, raffle tickets and donations will go towards the Community Clinic and Dental Clinic at Med Center Health.

“It is a wonderful party. I think we’re going to have a crowd that is going to love being here tonight, I promise you that, but the other side of that is our mission is the community clinic and the dental clinic that we’re raising money for. And so, that’s really the whole purpose of I guess a ball with a purpose or a party with a purpose,” said Kathy Smith, the Director of Annual Giving with Med Center Health.

Before the silent auction even began, $265,000 dollars was raised and their goal remains at $350,000 dollars.

Both clinics provide medical and dental services to the community of South Central Kentucky, who otherwise, could not afford them.

“Just knowing what we’re doing here tonight- we have a lot of philanthropy that enjoy the night, but they also know that we’re supporting the clinics, and that means a lot to our community,” said Smith.

The last in person charity ball was held three years ago in 2019.

“In 2019 we had close to 748 people. It was our largest one then, but now, this probably takes it tonight for sure,” said Smith.

After cocktail hour, a seated dinner and a live auction, a downtown band from Nashville, TN. will close down the event with some live music and of course, dancing.

“We’re gonna close it down with some dancing and fun,” said Smith.

As of 8:30p.m. Med Center officials say that they have raised over $325,000 thus far, and are expecting more money to be raised after the live and silent auctions are complete.

