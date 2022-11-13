A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)

Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a glass-enclosed case in Washington, Aug. 1, 1966 prior to Saturday wedding of Luci Baines Johnson, President Johnson's youngest daughter. Down the left side of the frame, top the bottom, are: President James Monroe's daughter, Maria; President Rutherford B. Haye's niece, Emily Platt, Miss Frances Folsom, married to President Grover Cleveland; and President Woodrow Wilson's daughter, Eleanor. At center, President Wilson's daughter, Jessie. At right, top to bottom: President U.S. grant's daughter, Nellie; President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter, Alice; and President Wilson's niece, Alice Wilson.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades. Some wedding trivia, courtesy of the White House Historical Association:

FIRST WEDDING

— March 1812: Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, marries Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd.

FIRST DAUGHTER

— March 1820: Maria Hester Monroe, the daughter of James Monroe and first lady Elizabeth Monroe, marries Samuel L. Gouverneur, the first lady’s nephew and the president’s private secretary. She is the first of nine daughters to get married at the White House.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SON

— February 1828: John Adams II, the son of John Quincy Adams and first lady Louisa Adams, marries Mary Catherine Hellen, the first lady’s niece.

FIRST EAST ROOM WEDDING

— January 1842: Elizabeth Tyler, the daughter of John Tyler and first lady Letitia Tyler, marries William Waller in the East Room, the largest room in the executive mansion.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SITTING PRESIDENT:

— June 1886: Grover Cleveland marries Frances Folsom in the Blue Room, the second of four weddings there.

