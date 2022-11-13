‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke

WATCH | Rally for Desman Leduke
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident.

Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to question what led that life to be taken so soon.

“The sacrifice you make here today will not be in vain,” said Terry Dumphord, who serves as president of the Bourbon County NAACP.

Kentucky State Police is still investigating the officer-involved shooting. But activist Sarah Williams of LPD Accountability has joined friends and family of LaDuke to do some digging of their own.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions and the Nicholasville Police Department has not been forthcoming,” said Williams, who also organized Saturday’s rally. “Maybe they thought it would be swept under the rug, that we weren’t coming, but there’s going to be some accountability.”

Their efforts started Saturday when they marched through Nicholasville, past the place LaDuke called home and onto the steps of the Jessamine County Courthouse.

Williams says displays like this are done to show Nicholasville Police they are watching them and waiting for those answers to come.

“We have some demands,” Williams said. “We want the Department of Justice to come investigate them. Like if this occurred, there are obvious problems in the way this department operates and functions.”

Williams says their other demands include releasing the body cam footage from the October 22nd incident. They’re also calling for change in the way the department approaches these sorts of situations, so that no one else has to lose their life like LaDuke.

“We need a team of people who are truly trained and educated to intervene on these things appropriately without resorting to violence,” said Williams.

Nicholasville Police said they could not comment on the day’s events and deferred to Kentucky State Police as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation
Woman arrested and charged with abuse of a juvenile.
Bowling Green woman arrested following child abuse investigation
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

Latest News

Reporter riot happened at the Adair Regional Detention Center
KSP responds to jail riot
The Greenville Police Department responded to a single, fatal vehicle collision in the 1400...
Woman killed in Greenville crash
Med Center hosts annual charity ball
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The Med Center’s 18th annual charity ball at Sloan Convention Center, with close to 750...
Med Center Health hosts their 18th annual charity ball and the first one in person since 2019