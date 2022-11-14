Auburn School students focus on community building with school program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools are focusing on their Profiles of Success and Classroom Community Builders Programs.

At Auburn School, students have partnered with community members and city officials to rake leaves, fix small residential and town issues, and help community members in need.

“These projects give students the opportunity to become empowered learners by taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and applying those lessons to solve problems in their neighborhoods,” said Angela McColpin, Instructor for Classroom and Community Builders.

The goal of the program is to help students learn to be better citizens and show how their education relates to the outside world.

It is the collaboration with the community that helps the students find the community projects that they tackle.

“We noticed that our community had like a little trash and a little bit of stuff around and we wanted to go out and help change the community and we got a team together and we’re going around picking up trash, raking leaves, and building stuff to help other people in our community,” said Bella Ruiz, a seventh grader at Auburn School.

“We were looking around the park looking for problems and we went to the little league baseball field and someone pointed out the step was really wobbly. We measured some wood and we cut it and then we figured out how to make sure it was no longer wobbling,” said Owen Adkins, an eighth grader at Auburn.

The Club’s next project will be a 5k Jog for a Dog event that will raise money to benefit the Logan County Human Society.

