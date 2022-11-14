A Brief Warmup Monday

None
None(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll warm up slightly on Monday to around 50, before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region during the morning hours, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds late. Not as cold. High 51. Low 36. Winds E at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Showers likely. High 47. Low 33. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Continued cold. High 43. Low 25. Winds N at 6 mph.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation
Michael McGuire serving as the "Y" at UK's basketball game against Duquesne
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
Woman arrested and charged with abuse of a juvenile.
Bowling Green woman arrested following child abuse investigation
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

Latest News

Cold temperatures extend well into the coming week!
The Chill Lingers!
Snow Showers Possible Early
Much Colder Air Ahead!
Weather update for Friday morning
Rainy start to Friday, plummeting temperatures this weekend
Friday November 11th, 2022 AM Weather
Friday Morning Forecast