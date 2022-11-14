Christian music group Newsboys to appear at SKYPAC

(Source: SKyPAC)(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Monday that contemporary Christian music group, Newsboys will appear at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Ave. in downtown Bowling Green.

Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums and garnered numerous awards. Signature songs including “We Believe,” “Born Again,” and “Gods’ Not Dead”.

