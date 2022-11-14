Lauren Matthews and Callie Bauer earn Conference USA Awards

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Nov. 14, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Lauren Matthews was named Conference USA Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week respectively and Callie Bauer was named Co-Offensive Freshman of the Week.

Matthews put up a career-high 30 kills and 13 blocks in the final regular season game against Rice. She had a .377 hitting percentage, which turned into 37 points including tying for the school record, 13 blocks.

Bauer had a career-high 51 assists against Rice to go along with 7 kills and five blocks.

WKU hosts the Conference Tournament for the first time since 2017 inside Diddle Arena. The #1 seed Western Kentucky will face #8 seed Middle Tennessee on Friday, first serve is set for noon C.T. The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

