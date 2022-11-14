Local top ranked Amateur Boxer prepares for Boxing Championship and the 2024 Olympics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you didn’t know by now, Bowling Green is home to the number one amateur middleweight boxer in the country. Ebenezer Griffith has slowly worked his way up the ranks in the world of boxing.

“I remember the last time we talked, I was telling you guys how I wanted to be ranked number one in the nation how I wanted to put bowling green on the map as far as like a boxing town. And I really feel like you know, we’ve taken big strides in doing that.”

But now it’s time for him to take on an even bigger challenge.

“The 2024 Paris Olympics is going to be the last Olympics that boxing is part of and boxing is one of the oldest Olympic sports. And so my goal was to be the last ever gold medalist for the United States,” Griffith said. “And in doing so, I’m going to put bowling green on the map, I’m going to put USA boxing on the map. And honestly, I’m gonna put my name, you know, my family name on the map as well.”

His trainer, Zhock Mason is doing everything he can to make that dream become a reality.

“Helping him get as far you know, as I can possibly help him get to until he carries it the rest away and gets that Olympic gold medal,” Mason said. “Looking forward to experiencing that. And being a part of that.”

As he prepares for the Olympics. Griffith has one more stone to step on as he will be participating in the USA boxing national championships in Texas.

“It’s a really big deal for me because when I first started boxing, I set a goal that I want it to be, you know, I wanted to represent the US, but I wanted to be on the USA team and I wanted to fight in the Olympics. I wanted to win a gold medal. And now that we’re right on the cusp of achieving that, it’s just you know, it’s a sweet moment because I understand that my dreams are right here in front of me.” I just have to, you know grab them.”

Griffith has started a GoFundMe to help pay for his travel expenses.

“[It’s a] Full experience is involved traveling, spending a lot of time in long car rides, a lot of hours training,” Mason said. “It’s been like a complete experience. It’s been 360.″

The boxing National Championships will be from December 3rd through the 10th.

“They say big time players make big time plays and so I’m excited,” Griffith said. “I’m ready.”

