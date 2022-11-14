Luke Frampton earns Conference USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU sixth-year guard Luke Frampton was named conference USA player of the week.

This is Frampton’s second award of his career while at WKU.

Through the first two games of the season, Frampton leads the team in scoring with 20.5 Points per game. He’s made 11 out of 13 attempted three-pointers which are tied for third-most in the country and his three-point shooting percent of 84.6% is the fourth best in the nation.

WKU currently leads the country in three-point percentage shooting at 63% as a team.

They’ll be back in action tomorrow night at seven in Diddle Arena.

