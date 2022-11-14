SKYPAC begins 8th annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is giving Bowling Green a taste of the holiday season with its eighth Annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts festival.

The gingerbread house contest saw around 20 entries this year which are on display in the lobby of the center.

“They have done an incredible job with their artistry and I have been blown away looking at them myself,” said Marketing Assistant, Makenzie Belcher.

Individuals, groups, college students, and youth of all ages have entered their creations in hopes of winning cash prizes and ribbons for their hard work and creativity.

Entries will be displayed for the festival this week with a People’s Choice Award given to the entry that receives the most votes. If you aren’t able to make it this week, SKyPAC will keep the houses visible to the public until December 17 for the JC Kirby Christmas Spectacular.

The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Day will be Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the community to enjoy the houses and other activities.

SKyPAC Community Day is free to the public and will have pictures with Santa, local art vendors, local festive entertainment, caricature artists, and an opportunity to take home your own gingerbread house kit.

