Tuesday morning’s commute may be soggy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was chilly, even though many experienced mostly sunny skies! Clouds will increase tonight that is ahead of our next system that will bring rain early Tuesday morning.

Rain amounts light for Tuesday

Clouds are already beginning to stream into the region, with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy this evening. These clouds are all a part of the next system that will come into play through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will move into the region by midnight and will linger off and on through midday Tuesday. The second half of our Tuesday will be much drier than the first! By Wednesday, we could see a few isolated flurries sweep through the region, mainly for our northern most counties. You’ll want to keep the winter coat around this week, as temperatures stay on the cold side with highs mainly in the low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Morning showers followed by PM clouds. High 46. Low 33. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43. Low 26. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1964)

Record Low: 15 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (-0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 37.98″ (-5.64″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.