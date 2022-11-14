UK student dead after Georgetown crash

The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released.

According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady. The coroner says she was a UK student.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Investigators say Cassady was turning off of Seminole Trail at McClelland Circle when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they investigating this crash as an accident and they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol caused the crash.

The area was shut down for several hours during the investigation. It has since reopened.

UK officials say Cassady was from Rockfield, Ky., which is just outside of Bowling Green. They say she was majoring in Foreign Languages and International Economics/Spanish in the College of Arts & Sciences.

