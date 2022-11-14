VIDEO: The Hive, INC to host Retro Holiday Celebration Dec. 1

Corey Ansed, and Austin Clark with "Dill" talk to Allie about the upcoming Retro Holiday Celebration that will be held at the Hive's clubhouse from 3pm to 7pm!
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive, INC will be hosting a Retro Holiday Celebration and open house n Thursday, December 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We want people in the community to come out and see what we do,” Austin Clark, the Assistant Director at The Hive said.

The Hive will also be serving snacks, cider, and hot cocoa.

The celebration will take place at 1818 US 31 W Bypass in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

