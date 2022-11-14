VIDEO: The Hive, INC to host Retro Holiday Celebration Dec. 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive, INC will be hosting a Retro Holiday Celebration and open house n Thursday, December 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We want people in the community to come out and see what we do,” Austin Clark, the Assistant Director at The Hive said.

The Hive will also be serving snacks, cider, and hot cocoa.

The celebration will take place at 1818 US 31 W Bypass in Bowling Green.

