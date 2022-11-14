Warmer temperatures today with rain returning overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than what we saw this past weekend, but we’re still well below average for our seasonable highs this time of year. Today’s temperatures will top out right around 50 degrees. We’ve already seen a good amount of sunshine this morning, it just won’t stick around for long. Clouds are already beginning to stream into the region, with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by this afternoon and evening. These clouds are all a part of the next system that will come into play through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will move into the region by midnight and will linger off and on through midday Tuesday. The second half of our Tuesday will be much drier than the first! By Wednesday, we could see a few isolated flurries sweep through the region, mainly for our northern most counties. You’ll want to keep the winter coat around this week, as temperatures stay on the cold side with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with increasing clouds. Not as cold. High 50. Low 36. Winds E at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early. High 46. Low 33. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated flurries possible. High 43. Low 26. Winds N at 6 mph.

